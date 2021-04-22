Telemus Capital LLC Acquires 2,820 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 48,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,113,666 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,401,651,000 after acquiring an additional 454,108 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in NIKE by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,300,888 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,142,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468,961 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,524,389 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,752,404,000 after acquiring an additional 388,550 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,446,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,892,505,000 after buying an additional 4,812,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NIKE by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,496,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,758,153,000 after buying an additional 4,643,842 shares in the last quarter. 64.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.83.

In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total transaction of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $129.33. 143,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,432,614. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.54 and its 200 day moving average is $135.76. The company has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a PE ratio of 74.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $147.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.66.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

