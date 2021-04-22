Telemus Capital LLC Buys 53,231 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,231 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.9% of Telemus Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Telemus Capital LLC owned about 0.05% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $27,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,142,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.4% in the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 134.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584 shares during the period.

IWD traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $156.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,806,866. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $100.93 and a one year high of $157.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

