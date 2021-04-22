Telemus Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HON. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $208.67.

Shares of NYSE:HON traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $230.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,784,215. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.11 and a 12-month high of $232.35.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.