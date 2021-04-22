Telemus Capital LLC Purchases 1,201 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,139 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 646,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $164,363,000 after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $3,994,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 10.2% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.53, for a total transaction of $231,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,861.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total transaction of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $258.02. The company had a trading volume of 39,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $243.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market capitalization of $148.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $210.28 and a 12-month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Amgen from $266.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

