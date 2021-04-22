Telemus Capital LLC Raises Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Telemus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 321.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 147,288 shares during the quarter. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WMB. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 56.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 56,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 9.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,391,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $47,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,693 shares during the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd grew its holdings in The Williams Companies by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 284,473 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Williams Companies in the third quarter worth $50,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Williams Companies stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.57. The stock had a trading volume of 66,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,734,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 214.20, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.35 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. This is an increase from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

