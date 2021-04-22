Telemus Capital LLC Takes $13.89 Million Position in Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL)

Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 741,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,889,000. Global Net Lease accounts for approximately 1.0% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Global Net Lease by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Global Net Lease by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Net Lease by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 96,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. 64.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GNL shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

GNL stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,909. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 127.07 and a beta of 1.22. Global Net Lease, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.85 and a 12 month high of $19.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.19.

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.58). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 1.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 9th. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 86.49%.

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

