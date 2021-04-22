Tencent Music Entertainment Group to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) – Oppenheimer cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report issued on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Pei now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.40. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

TME has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $18.20 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE TME opened at $18.08 on Thursday. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.18, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.06 and a 200-day moving average of $20.58.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 319,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after acquiring an additional 31,260 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,929,000 after purchasing an additional 6,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter worth $126,989,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

