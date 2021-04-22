Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.79% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.39.

THC stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.65. The company had a trading volume of 69,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.52. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $57.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -425.38, a PEG ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 82.39%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $4,015,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,714,302 shares of company stock valued at $145,205,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THC. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter worth $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

