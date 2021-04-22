Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-5.46 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.4-19.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.31 billion.Tenet Healthcare also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 4.12-5.46 EPS.

NYSE:THC opened at $54.53 on Thursday. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.19 and a twelve month high of $57.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.52. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -419.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 2.66.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts:

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 82.39% and a negative net margin of 0.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on THC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Tenet Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.61.

In other news, major shareholder Glenview Capital Management, L sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.30, for a total transaction of $133,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel J. Cancelmi sold 70,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $4,015,760.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,500 shares in the company, valued at $22,691,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,714,302 shares of company stock worth $145,205,515 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenet Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenet Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.