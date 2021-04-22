Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Major Shareholder Carl C. Icahn Sells 63,677 Shares

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 63,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $684,527.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.75 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $13.12. The firm has a market cap of $848.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.99.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Tenneco had a negative net margin of 13.32% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. On average, research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,139 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Tenneco by 24.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenneco during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenneco in the third quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

TEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.67.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, and aftermarket customers worldwide. The company operates through Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts segments.

