Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ternium were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. QP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Ternium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TX shares. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ternium has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.83.

Shares of TX opened at $38.81 on Thursday. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $40.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.30, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ternium S.A. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous annual dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.81%.

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

