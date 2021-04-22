TerraCredit (CREDIT) 1-Day Volume Tops $6,711.00

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 22nd. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TerraCredit has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraCredit has a market capitalization of $12.08 million and $6,711.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About TerraCredit

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

TerraCredit Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

