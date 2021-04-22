Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) & Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) Head to Head Survey

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) and Gadsden Properties (OTCMKTS:GADS) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Terreno Realty has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gadsden Properties has a beta of 1.64, meaning that its share price is 64% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Terreno Realty and Gadsden Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Terreno Realty $171.02 million 25.60 $55.52 million $1.38 46.07 Gadsden Properties $40,000.00 561.24 -$2.04 million N/A N/A

Terreno Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Gadsden Properties.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Terreno Realty and Gadsden Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Terreno Realty 0 2 6 0 2.75 Gadsden Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

Terreno Realty presently has a consensus price target of $66.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Terreno Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Terreno Realty is more favorable than Gadsden Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.9% of Terreno Realty shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Terreno Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Gadsden Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Terreno Realty and Gadsden Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Terreno Realty 44.26% 5.20% 3.83% Gadsden Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Terreno Realty beats Gadsden Properties on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, D.C. All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 219 buildings aggregating approximately 13.1 million square feet, 22 improved land parcels consisting of approximately 85.0 acres and one property under redevelopment expected to contain approximately 0.2 million square feet upon completion. The Company is an internally managed Maryland corporation and elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended (the ÂCodeÂ), commencing with its taxable year ended December 31, 2010.

Gadsden Properties Company Profile

Gadsden Properties, Inc. is a Nevada corporation that was formed on December 28, 2010. Gadsden concentrates primarily on investments in high quality income-producing assets, residential developments and other opportunistic commercial properties in secondary and tertiary markets across the United States. The Company derives value from smaller, flexible retail investments that range from $5 million to $50 million and off-market mixed-use properties ranging from $50 million to $250 million. As a result of this chosen strategy, we believe that Gadsden is developing a unique competitive advantage that generally allows the Company to invest in markets and assets that are often overlooked by larger institutional investors, such as publicly-traded REITs and other large institutional investors. As part of its strategy, Gadsden attracts specific sellers that prefer the tax deferral advantages offered through issuing operating partnership units in exchange for their properties. These real estate assets are typically operated by independent owners that are seeking to monetize their real estate holdings, and who are typically not well capitalized or well-seasoned real estate operators. These transactions create a variety of outcomes for Gadsden and the sellers Â- typically resulting in lease-up and value-added opportunities that may not be otherwise achieved. Additional information about Gadsden Properties, Inc. may be found online at www.gadsdenreit.com.

