Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Announces Earnings Results

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Shares of TCBI traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.74. 26,525 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,627. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.66 and its 200 day moving average is $62.13.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TCBI shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.63.

In related news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa purchased 10,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,405.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

