The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Bought by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. The Allstate accounts for approximately 1.1% of IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $1,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $123.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $84.97 and a 1-year high of $124.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.75.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The company had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 31.06%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Allstate has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.20.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

