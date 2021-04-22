The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to report earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.37). The Chefs’ Warehouse posted earnings per share of ($0.60) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The firm had revenue of $281.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHEF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total value of $613,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 121,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,741,080.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total value of $66,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 267.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHEF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $34.34. 397,502 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,698. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -34.34 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $35.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

About The Chefs’ Warehouse

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Recommended Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Chefs’ Warehouse (CHEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.