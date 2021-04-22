The Chefs’ Warehouse Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CHEF)

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders bought 2,219 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,399% compared to the average daily volume of 148 call options.

Shares of CHEF opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.47 and a beta of 2.46. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 1 year low of $10.54 and a 1 year high of $34.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.18). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 10.71% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. The business had revenue of $281.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHEF shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

In other The Chefs’ Warehouse news, CAO Tim Mccauley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $66,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,114. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alexandros Aldous sold 20,000 shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.69, for a total transaction of $613,800.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 121,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,741,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,185,000 after purchasing an additional 50,920 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 149.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 109,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 65,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 23.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

