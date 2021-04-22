The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,547 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $2,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Clorox by 89.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in The Clorox by 25.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Clorox by 253.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Jacobsen sold 35,176 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $7,562,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,695,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of The Clorox stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,547.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Clorox from $196.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of The Clorox in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $212.41.

CLX stock traded down $2.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,706,472. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $176.73 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The stock has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.88.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

