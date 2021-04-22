The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 26.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 67,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after purchasing an additional 13,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,744,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,732,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 18.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 7,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 293,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,626,777. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $43.20 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.07 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $235.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total value of $25,280.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock valued at $4,246,280 in the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC reduced their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.47.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

