The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) a €175.00 Price Target

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) has been assigned a €175.00 ($205.88) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 1.10% from the stock’s previous close.

RI has been the topic of several other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €182.00 ($214.12) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €182.00 ($214.12) target price on Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Pernod Ricard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €195.00 ($229.41) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €174.08 ($204.80).

Get Pernod Ricard alerts:

RI opened at €173.10 ($203.65) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a one year low of €107.25 ($126.18) and a one year high of €136.25 ($160.29). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €162.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is €156.27.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Pernod Ricard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pernod Ricard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.