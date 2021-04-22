The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €76.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.50 ($90.00) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on G24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($82.35) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €73.00 ($85.88) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Scout24 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on shares of Scout24 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €70.65 ($83.12).

ETR:G24 opened at €68.74 ($80.87) on Monday. Scout24 has a 52 week low of €58.20 ($68.47) and a 52 week high of €79.80 ($93.88). The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 2.95. The company has a quick ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 12.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €64.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €66.79.

About Scout24

Scout24 AG operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. It operates its portal for commercial and private customers for the sale and rental of real estate properties; and for support services, such as customer acquisition and customer relationship management, and care for business real estate professionals.

