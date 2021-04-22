The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target Raised to $432.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) had its price target raised by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $409.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 28.85% from the company’s current price.

GS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $288.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $351.23.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $335.27 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $115.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The Goldman Sachs Group has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $334.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $273.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. Also, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $3,132,500.00. Insiders have sold a total of 40,748 shares of company stock valued at $12,371,892 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GS. Azora Capital LP increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 332,519 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after acquiring an additional 63,726 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

