The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,617 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The J. M. Smucker by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 80,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,256,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the fourth quarter worth about $1,419,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 4,079 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 12.1% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $132.83. 2,982 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,204,892. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.77. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $101.89 and a 52-week high of $134.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.26.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 10.92%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is 41.10%.

In other news, Director Nancy Lopez Knight sold 225 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $29,508.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175 shares in the company, valued at $22,951.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.87, for a total transaction of $201,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,097,530.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $377,843 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on SJM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The J. M. Smucker has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.67.

The J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.