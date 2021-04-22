The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $150.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $165.00.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on PG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Independent Research upgraded The Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $148.93.

Shares of PG opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.11 and its 200 day moving average is $135.31. The Procter & Gamble has a 12-month low of $111.25 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a market capitalization of $333.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The company had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other news, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $822,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 534,675 shares of company stock valued at $68,687,622. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 17,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

