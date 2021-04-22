The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The RMR Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RMR opened at $40.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.43. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.16.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,377,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,194,000 after acquiring an additional 31,828 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The RMR Group by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 714,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,586,000 after acquiring an additional 409,183 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 527,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of The RMR Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 366,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of The RMR Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 284,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,989,000 after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. 38.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

