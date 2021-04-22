The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Upgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell to Buy

The Siam Commercial Bank Public (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) was upgraded by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

SMUUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup raised The Siam Commercial Bank Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMUUY remained flat at $$13.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 12 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.06 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $15.37.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Profile

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited provides various financial products and services. It operates in four segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance. The company offers deposit products, such as savings, current, fixed deposit, long term deposit, foreign currency, and E passbook deposit accounts; home, car, personal, and mortgage loans; debit, prepaid, and credit cards; investment products comprising mutual funds, debentures, bonds, and other investments; accident, savings, health expense, income protection, heritage and life protection, travel, motor, property, unit linked, and other insurance products; and various payment services.

