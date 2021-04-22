The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.54.

SMPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Simply Good Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. DA Davidson lowered The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.94. The stock had a trading volume of 604,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 701,214. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $15.91 and a 12-month high of $35.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.87 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.18.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 138.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,073,000 after acquiring an additional 648,878 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 112.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 839,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,334,000 after acquiring an additional 445,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.