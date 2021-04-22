The Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Raised to $68.00

The Southern (NYSE:SO) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

SO has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Southern from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.57.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $65.73 on Wednesday. The Southern has a 52-week low of $50.40 and a 52-week high of $66.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.42 and a 200-day moving average of $60.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Southern will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is a positive change from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The Southern’s payout ratio is currently 82.32%.

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $2,460,650 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 57.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

