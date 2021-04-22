The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Arlington Partners LLC

Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,651 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. The Walt Disney accounts for 1.8% of Arlington Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Arlington Partners LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares in the company, valued at $246,482,652.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 25,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,589,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 880,127 shares of company stock worth $165,481,307 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $183.11 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $203.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $189.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DIS shares. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

