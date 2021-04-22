Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $480.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $460.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $474.64. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 8.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.45.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

