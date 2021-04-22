TheStreet Lowers Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) to D+

TheStreet lowered shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:YRD opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Yiren Digital has a twelve month low of $2.70 and a twelve month high of $6.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.94. The company has a market cap of $352.67 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $177.91 million for the quarter. Yiren Digital had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.80%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Yiren Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Yiren Digital by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 211.1% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 53,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 36,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Yiren Digital by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 859,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 29,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.92% of the company’s stock.

About Yiren Digital

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company provides loan facilitation services; post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services; and automated investing tool for investors to invest in loans through its marketplace, and self-directed investing tool that enables investors to select lending opportunities to approved borrowers that are posted on its marketplace.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.