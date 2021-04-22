Tidal Finance (TIDAL) Trading Down 10.6% This Week

Tidal Finance (CURRENCY:TIDAL) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One Tidal Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges. Tidal Finance has a market cap of $16.90 million and approximately $713,462.00 worth of Tidal Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tidal Finance has traded down 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Tidal Finance

TIDAL is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2021. Tidal Finance’s total supply is 19,838,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 865,226,229 coins. Tidal Finance’s official Twitter account is @tidaldefi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tidal Finance is a project to establish a decentralized insurance marketplace in DeFi space to connect insurance sellers and buyers to cover smart contract hacks risk. Tidal offers the functionality to create custom insurance pools for one or more protocols. The main objective of the platform is to maximize capital efficiency and return to attract LP’s, while offering competitive insurance premiums to attract buyers. “

Buying and Selling Tidal Finance

