tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of tinyBuild (LON:TBLD) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a GBX 285 ($3.72) target price on the stock.

TBLD stock opened at GBX 256 ($3.34) on Monday. tinyBuild has a fifty-two week low of GBX 206 ($2.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Get tinyBuild alerts:

tinyBuild Company Profile

tinyBuild, LLC engages in the development of video games. It offers games for desktop, iOS, Android, MAC, Xbox, PS4, 3DS, VR, and Linux. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

Featured Article: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for tinyBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for tinyBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.