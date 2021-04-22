TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $138,692.00

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded 18.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, TokenPay has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. One TokenPay coin can currently be purchased for $0.0520 or 0.00000095 BTC on popular exchanges. TokenPay has a market cap of $1.15 million and approximately $138,692.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55,087.66 or 1.00434856 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00037887 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011951 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.77 or 0.00147254 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001053 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001861 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004842 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TokenPay (CRYPTO:TPAY) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2017. TokenPay’s total supply is 22,076,271 coins. TokenPay’s official message board is medium.com/tokenpay. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “TPAY is a fintech product that combines blockchain, suite of wallets and a payment platform that is fully integrated into Gamecloud. The checkout system features payment integrations from 15 different gaming friendly e-wallets and credit card providers along with 16 different cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Ethereum and more. TokenPay is a blockchain project that incorporates Bitcoin cryptographic technology with advanced security and privacy features. Additionally, TokenPay is building out a platform that combines banking and a closed-end private exchange. This enables wider adoption of the coin via consumer and merchant services. Developing a TokenPay coin and the infrastructure to support its everyday seamless use is a crucial step. “

TokenPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TokenPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

