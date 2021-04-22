Toth Financial Advisory Corp Boosts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for approximately 1.4% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TROW. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 260.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 216 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $177.85. 1,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,757. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $174.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.89. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $183.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 35.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.53%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Credit Suisse Group downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

