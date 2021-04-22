Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Amgen accounts for approximately 1.1% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMGN. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total value of $238,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,312. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.99, for a total value of $59,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,795.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,360 shares of company stock worth $3,407,034. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $255.76. 16,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,625,589. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.75. The firm has a market cap of $147.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $210.28 and a 12 month high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.50%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Amgen from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.14.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

