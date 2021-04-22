Toth Financial Advisory Corp Sells 1,991 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 349.0% in the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in General Mills by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE GIS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $62.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,922,305. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.82 and a 200 day moving average of $59.23. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,532 shares of company stock worth $3,821,346. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

