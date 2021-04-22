Touchstone Capital Inc. Has $9.72 Million Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Touchstone Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 193,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises approximately 8.9% of Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Touchstone Capital Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $9,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $2,028,000. Bradley Mark J. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter worth $3,643,000. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 496,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,256,000 after buying an additional 20,191 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,821,000 after buying an additional 1,128,395 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 137,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. 77.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.63 per share, for a total transaction of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,350 shares of company stock valued at $297,990. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FAST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.56.

Fastenal stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.35. The stock had a trading volume of 54,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,515,160. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $34.40 and a 52-week high of $52.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day moving average of $47.85.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

