Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $32.25 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.25.

Several brokerages recently commented on TRMLF. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from $32.00 to $35.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of TRMLF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.03. 33,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,095. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of $7.79 and a 12-month high of $21.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.82.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

