Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.05-7.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.4-11.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.88 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $168.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $160.56.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $5.99 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.15. The stock had a trading volume of 32,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,218. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $92.63 and a 1-year high of $185.89. The company has a market capitalization of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $172.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.52.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $591,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tractor Supply stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 39,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,655,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.