Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 6,418 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,268% compared to the average volume of 271 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 1.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 20,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.97. The stock had a trading volume of 48,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,519. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição has a 12 month low of $2.35 and a 12 month high of $7.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day moving average is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 3.36%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CBD. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

