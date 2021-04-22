Traders Purchase Large Volume of Atreca Call Options (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 489 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 789% compared to the typical daily volume of 55 call options.

Atreca stock opened at $11.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 0.08. Atreca has a 12-month low of $11.01 and a 12-month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Equities analysts forecast that Atreca will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Atreca in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

In other news, insider Norman Michael Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $83,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,084 shares in the company, valued at $34,865.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tito Serafini sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $189,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $635,850 in the last three months. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCEL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Atreca by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Atreca by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Atreca by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management lifted its stake in Atreca by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Atreca by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

