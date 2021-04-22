Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $173.04

Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $173.04 and last traded at $171.82, with a volume of 2013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.50.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trane Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $168.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Trane Technologies’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.05%.

In related news, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 2,737 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.16, for a total transaction of $402,776.92. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 4,914 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $738,672.48. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,449.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TT. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.85% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:TT)

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

