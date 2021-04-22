TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $9.98

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 3647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on TransAlta from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on TransAlta from $17.50 to $18.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TransAlta from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on TransAlta from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.03.

The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -45.45 and a beta of 1.20.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $417.45 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TransAlta Co. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 100.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 14,611 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 12.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of TransAlta by 11.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

