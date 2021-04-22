Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Price Target Raised to $3.50

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $2.50 to $3.50 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the offshore drilling services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on RIG. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sell rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, December 25th. Barclays reiterated an underweight rating and set a $2.00 price target (up from $1.00) on shares of Transocean in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2.33.

Shares of NYSE:RIG opened at $3.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 3.75. Transocean has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $4.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $690.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.28 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.55% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. Transocean’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Transocean will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Transocean during the 4th quarter worth about $18,448,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Transocean in the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,211,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Transocean by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,406,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $100,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,403 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Transocean by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,051,217 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $32,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Transocean during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.56% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

