Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Upgraded by SEB Equities to Buy

SEB Equities upgraded shares of Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Traton from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

TRATF opened at $27.75 on Monday. Traton has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Traton Company Profile

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

