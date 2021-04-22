Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Travis Perkins (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TPRKY. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Travis Perkins from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Travis Perkins currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Travis Perkins stock opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $24.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

