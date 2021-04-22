Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This is a boost from Tremont Mortgage Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a payout ratio of 49.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust stock opened at $6.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.63 and a 52-week high of $6.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 18.21 and a current ratio of 18.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 1.92.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 62.98% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TRMT shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tremont Mortgage Trust from $3.50 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Jonestrading increased their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

