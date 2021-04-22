Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.36 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Trex in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trex’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on TREX. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Trex in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Trex from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Trex from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trex from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.53.

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $102.47 on Tuesday. Trex has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $107.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.49 and a 200-day moving average of $86.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 70.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Trex had a return on equity of 35.52% and a net margin of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $228.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.99 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of Trex by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 98.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay M. Gratz sold 3,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $332,759.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,232,520.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Cline sold 12,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $1,159,732.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,280 shares of company stock worth $1,860,572 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

