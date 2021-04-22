Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) Shares Sold by Successful Portfolios LLC

Successful Portfolios LLC decreased its position in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC owned 0.06% of Tri-Continental worth $1,124,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 5.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 311,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,075,000 after purchasing an additional 15,872 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 160,551 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Tri-Continental by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,394 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tri-Continental during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TY traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.62. 48,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,572. Tri-Continental Co. has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.31 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%.

Tri-Continental Company Profile

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

